A Ghanaian journalist who covers African football Nuhu Adams, claims, with certainity, that Mamelodi Sundowns will sign Warriors defender Divine Lunga at the end of the current season.

Lunga (25) is currently on the ranks of Durban-based side Lamontville Golden Arrows but is reportedly a transfer target for Masandawana, since one of their co-coaches Steve Komphela is a huge fan of the Bulawayo-born left-back.

Nuhu, writing on Twitter, listed the former Chicken Inn star as one of the players the Brazilians will capture at the end of the Season.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will sign Nkosinathi Sibisi (25) , Divine Lunga (25) and Nstako Neverdie Makhubela (26) from Golden Arrows FC at the end of the season.The Brazilians are not leaving any stone unturned.They will continue to dominate South Africa for more years,” he noted.