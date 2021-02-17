Social media went into an overdrive last night following news that gifted dancehall star Soul Musaka, better known as Soul Jah Love, had breathed his last.

By Lawrence Mangenje

The ‘Ndini Uya Huya’ hit-maker was, according to muitiple reports, pronounced dead upon arrival at Mbuya Dorcus Hospital.

He was 31.

Details of his death are still sketchy but the talented lyricist battled diabetes for years, which is believed to be the cause of his death.

Fellow dancehall star Winky D, with whom he once he shared the studio in the production of the hit song ‘Magafa’, penned an emotional tribute to Jah Love, describing the now late chanter as a conquerer.

“No recognising you in the Zim Dancehall story shall remain a travesty. Even more, you conquered in your distinct way,” read part of the post.

Apart from his well-documented success behind the microphone, Soul Jah Love also had a soft spot for the game of football.

He was a stauch fan of Harare giants Dynamos and on numerus occasions, sang of the blue and white army.

“Mumwe akati CAPS, mumwe Platinum, mumwe Motor Action, mumwe Highlander, ndiri MuDembare, ndiri MuDembare,” he chanted in his song ‘Chidamoyo’.

Jah Love also had love for Warriors stars, and it seemed it was reciprocated, as evindenced by the video below, of national team players singing his hit single “Pamamonya Ipapo” after their victory over DRC in an AFCON qualifier.

The Mbare-bred star’s love for the game was not confined to local football.

“Vaudze ndinotamba bhora kunge Inter Milan, vamwe vati ndiri chigulani,” he sang in his hit ‘Ndofa Ndaedza.’

In his song ‘Muchandikunda Ndafa’, voiced on Oskid’s Champions League Rhythm, the award-winning artist demonstrated knowledge of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi rilvary in singing: “Panonzi the champions, wobva waziva kuti CR7, Messi, avarapa vese kunge nurse.”

R.I.P (Return If Possible) Soul Jah Love.

