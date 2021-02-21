FC Platinum are out of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 2-0 on aggregate to ASC Jaraaf of Senegal in the Group Stage play-offs.

The Platinum Boys, who were relegated from the Champions League, failed to overturn a first leg deficit and succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the return fixture played on Sunday in Thiès.

They went into the match without key players William Stima, Stanley Ngala and Kelvin Madzongwe who were nursing injuries and suffered an early blow when Lawrence Mhlanga was forced out with a knock just before the quarter hour mark.

The Zimbabweans had a slow start in the game and were forced to draw back in the opening minutes. They fell behind in the 12th minute when Gift Bello conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box which was converted by Elhadji Madi.

The home team almost doubled the lead a few moments later but missed the target after a great build-up.

FC Platinum, on the other end, also started to come out of their shells and managed to retain to some possession. However, they never made any threatening raids during the first half and fluffed a golden chance when an unmarked Brian Banda failed to connect a free-kick on the far post.

The second half saw few opportunities created from both ends as Jaraaf drew back to preserve their lead while the visitors failed to penetrate.

The scoreline remained unchanged and FC Platinum exited the tournament.

