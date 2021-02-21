Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić insists there is no added pressure to his current situation since being under pressure is part of a national team coach’s job.

The firebrand Croat is without a win in the Warriors dugout in six outings and recently oversaw three consecutive defeats at the CHAN finals, sparking criticism from some sections of the local football fraternity.

He will lead the Warriors in their quest to book a place at AFCON, when they take on Botswana and Zambia in decisive Group H qualifiers next month.

Asked if he feels the pressure of not having won a single game so far, the outspoken tactician simply said: “Pressure is part of the job.”

Logarušić also gave update on the Warriors provisional squad for the two clashes, which was previously set to be announced last week.

“Letters were sent to players’ respective clubs two weeks ago. Also, the list was sent to the Sports ministry for approval from government. We finished all the paper work a fortnight ago, we did everything on time and the list will be out either on Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said.

The availability of the talismanic star duo of captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat still remains uncertain as the pair is nursing injuries but Loga said if push comes to shove, there is a plan B should they not recover in time for the matches, slated for next month.