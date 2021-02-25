With doubts over the availability of Marvelous Nakamba for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić is set to name Thabani ‘Scara’ Kamusoko in the provisional squad.

The Croat’s sqaud announcement has been delayed owing to uncertainty over the availability of UK-based players following new laws introduced by the British government in a bid to curb Covid-19.

Nakamba’s likely unavailability has prompted the return of Zesco United’s Kamusoko.

The dreadlocked former FC Platinum midfielder was last in the Warriors fold when they beat Zambia 2-1 in 2019 but we have been told by sources close to the technical team, that he will be named in the squad.