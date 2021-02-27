President Emmerson Mnangagwa has rallied Bulawayo giants Highlanders following his visit to the City of Kings and interaction with the club’s official.

The veteran politician met members of the Bosso hierarchy, board chairman Luke Mnkandla and executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe at Bulawayo State House on Thursday, where he was given an honorary home shirt.

Below is Mnangagwa’s reaction to the meeting, on microblogging site Twitter,

Bosso, Tshilamoya, Amahlolanyama, Ezikamagebhula, High High, Mantengwane pic.twitter.com/FfAx028SWc — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) February 26, 2021

