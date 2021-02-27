Warriors head coach Zdravko Logarušić is currently holed up in his native Croatia as his work permit has not been renewed.

The Croat was appointed national team coach by the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board in February last year and signed a 2-year deal and his permit, which expired this month, has not been renewed yet.

Loga went to Croatia after the CHAN finals.

The outspoken tactician will be hoping to return to the country soon, to kick start preparations for his charges’ crucial AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, slated for March 25 in Gaborone and 29 in Harare respectively.

He will be hoping to register his first win in the Warriors dugout and become the first foreign coach to lead the team to the AFCON finals.

Below is the squad named by Logarušić for the two games,

Goalkeepers

Talbert Shumba (Nkana) Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars) Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF)

Defenders

Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana) Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor) Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Tendai Jirira (Detroit City) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic) Brendan Galloway (Luton Town) Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police) Romario Matova (NK Solin) Peter Muduwa (Simba SC) Carlos Mavhurume (Caps United) Shadreck Nyahwa (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu) Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United) Brian Banda (FC Platinum) King Nadolo (Dynamos) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows)

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates) Tinotenda Kadewere (Olympique Lyonnais) David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) Admiral Muskwe (Wycombe Wanderers) Farawu Matare (Bulawayo Chiefs) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Evans Rusike (SuperSport United) Prince Dube (Azam)