Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has recovered form the ankle injury which kept him out action for the past few weeks and will most likely be available for next month’s crucial AFCON qualifiers.

The 30-year old former Kaizer Chiefs star was injured in KAS Eupen’s 1-4 defeat to Genk in the Belgian Pro League in January and has not featured since.

There were doubts over his availability for next month’s impending matches against Botswana and Zambia in Group H, which will determine who joins Algeria at African football’s greatest spectacle in Cameroon.

Musona is in the Eupen squad for this evening’s trip to Sint-Truiden and is expected to feature.

The captain’s recovery will be a welcome boost for coach Zdravko Logarusic, who needs all his arsenal for the watershed battles battles slated for March 25 and 29.

