Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will not travel to Zimbabwe for this month’s decisive AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The 27-year-old midfield enforcer, who is on the ranks of Premier League side Aston Villa, has been barred by the Birmingham-based outfit from showing up for the impending battles which will determine who joins Algeria from Group H, at the AFCON finals in Cameroon.

The British government recently tightened Covid-19 laws, enforcing that UK residents returning from high risk countries such as Botswana and Zambia, will go into a mandatory ten-day quarantine, a setback regarded by clubs in England as a big inconvenience.

A source close to the midfielder confirmed that Villa have barred him from traveling to Zimbabwe for the games.

“Yes, he will not travel to Zimbabwe for the Botswana games, unless of course Aston Villa change their position on the issue,” the source said.