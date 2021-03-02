Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has become the first national team player to speak of the upcoming qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, saying they will do their best to secure a place at AFCON.

The lanky Yeni Malatyaspor central defender is part of the provisional squad named by coach Zdravko Logarusic for the decisive clashes slated for later this month.

“I am readily available for next months’ AFCON qualifier matches, definitely coming for these games,” he told online publication Sly Media Productions.

“Thank God I am among the 38-man squad that coach Loga selected last week. We will work hard together as a team and give it all, for us to secure a place at the AFCON tournament,”he added.