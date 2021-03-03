FC Platinum have completed the re-signing of goalkeeper Wallace Magalane from CAPS United.

The keeper signed a two-year contract with the Platinum Boys, marking his return to the club he left last year to join the Green Machine.

His signing is part of the team’s reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Confirming the news, FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo told NewsDay: “We agreed terms with CAPS United and Magalane has transferred to FC Platinum on a two-year permanent deal.”

Other new signings by the Zvishavane side include Donald Ngoma, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Blessing Moyo and Innocent Muchaneka who was also at CAPS United.