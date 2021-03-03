France-based Warriors star Tinotenda Kadewere has made a donation to Harare City Emergency Services.

Frontline workers are spearheading the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and their efforts have been remembered by the Olympique Lyon striker.

Through the Kadewere Foundation, the lanky striker donated an assortment of food staffs to the department.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at City Sports Centre this morning, the foundation’s Chairman Prosper Kadewere said in donating the items, the organization also took into account, the fact that Tino is a product of Harare City Football Club.

“We took part in this in initiative due to the fact that Tino was once part of Harare City and the club is under council so we are trying to work with all departments so that we help where there is need. For instance, we came across front line workers conducting Covid-19 tests this other day and we just decided to help them with a few food items in this difficult time,” he said.

Pardon Kadewere, the foundation’s Treasurer, echoed his brother’s words, saying frontline workers play a crucial role in this Covid-19 period because they risk their lives in trying to serve the nation hence it is of paramount importance to remember them.

