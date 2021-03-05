Spain-based Zimbabwean goalkeeper Martin ‘Neuer’ Mapisa has confirmed that he will travel to the country for this month’s crucial AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The 22-year-old, who is on the ranks of Zamora CF, has previously been drafted into the Warriors fold but failed to travel due to Covid-19 traveling complications.

He was named in the provisional squad for the upcoming games scheduled for later this month and with doubts over the availability of some national team players based abroad, the Aces Youth Academy graduate confirmed he will come.

“My team can release me for national duty, this time around, without any problem, despite the travel restrictions, which are in place, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe and throughout the world,” he was quoted as saying by The Herald.

“I feel great to be on that Warriors list, for the two matches against Botswana and Zambia. I think that shows I’m doing well, where I am, and it’s another challenge again, I have to face, to help my country to qualify for the AFCON finals. ‘’So, I’m so proud to be in that squad, to honest,” he added.