Zimbabwe international Tatenda Mkuruva says he is excited about returning to the Warriors fold and is ready to deliver for his country.

The United States-based shot-stopper is making a return to the squad for the first time since AFCON 2017 when Zimbabwe take on Botswana and Zambia in decisive games slated for later this month.

Speaking to NewsDay from his base before the Warriors start trooping in to start preparations, the former Dynamos goalkeeper expressed delight in returning to the national team.

“I can’t really explain the feeling but let’s just say I’m over excited. It’s a thrilling feeling to represent one’s nation at every level. I’m ready to deliver for my country,” he said.

Mkuruva will battle to be in the Warriors goal with Spain-based Martin Mapisa, Nkana’s Talbert Shumba and Highlanders’ Ariel Sibanda.