Prince Dube becomes the latest Warriors player to suffer an injury ahead of this month’s decisive AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The 24-year-old limped off in the first half of Azam’s goalless draw with Mwadui in the Tanzanian Premier League on Saturday.

Details of the injury are sketchy but from the looks of it, the former Bosso star must have have pulled a hamstring.

The setback will be a blow for Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic, who is already sweating over the fitness of Khama Billiat and Tino Kadewere.