To some people, Zdravko Logarušić is just an opportunist who benefited from the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board’s ‘incompetency’.

To some however, the outspoken Croat is the shrewd tactician who can break the jinx of foreign coaches having failed, since independence in 1980, to take Zimbabwe to African football’s greatest soccer spectacle; the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Since opinions are like noses, and everybody has one, dealing with facts at this juncture, is what’s important. The fact is, Loga is the Warriors coach and the task of leading our beloved national team to the upcoming AFCON edition in Cameroon, lies in his hands.

Zimbabwe take on Botswana and Zambia in decisive qualifiers later this month, with the remaining ticket from Group H, led by defending champions Algeria, up for grabs.

The impending battles are watershed as far Loga’s reign is concerned, as he is yet to taste victory in the Warriors dugout since inking a two-year deal in February last year.

These are the games through which the football-loving public will settle once and for all, the debate as to whether or not the firebrand former Sudan coach is the right man for the job.

As it stands though, if he does fail, he will have a reason once again, to give a catalogue of excuses, just as he did when the locally-based Warriors did nothing except for singing, dancing and insinuating witchcraft, at the CHAN finals in January.

Marvelous Nakamba, Tendai Darikwa, Tino Kadewere and potentially Marshall Munetsi will not be on the plane when the Warriors travel to Botswana for the March 25 encounter, nor will they be in the squad for the last one against Micho’s Chipolopolo at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

The players are victims of their clubs’ unwillingness to release them, in the wake of strict Covid-19 related laws ushered-in by various governments in Europe.

Put simply, we are looking at a situation whereby failure by the Warriors to book a place at the AFCON finals will be excusable amid the current setbacks.

Put simply, we are looking at a situation whereby failure by the Warriors to book a place at the AFCON finals might be excusable amid the current setbacks.

Can Logarušić be pardoned if the Warriors fail to qualify for AFCON?