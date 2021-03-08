United States-based Warriors defender Tendai Jerera has been cleared by his club to travel to Zimbabwe for the impending AFCON qualifiers.

The 29-year-old, who is on the ranks of American third tier side Detroit City, was included in the provisional squad named by coach Zdravko Logarusic, for the decisive games against Botswana and Zambia scheduled for later this month.

Soccer24 understands that Jirira has been cleared by his club to travel to Zimbabwe for the matches, in the wake of Covid-19 related logistical challenges around the world.

We also learnt last week that captain Knowledge Musona was cleared by Belgian side KAS Eupen, so has towering defender Victor Kamhuka, who plies his trade in Malaysia.