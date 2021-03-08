Warriors star Tinotenda Kadwere is on his longest barren spell since joining French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.

The 25 year old was last on target on January 24, when his brace propelled Les Gones to a thumping 5-1 over St Etienne on January 24.

Since then, the Highfield-bred striker has neither scored nor registered an assist in the last seven games he has featured in.

So much on a dip in form has the lanky striker been, that he has scored two goals in the last ten games, both coming in the same game, the Ettiene triumph.

He faces competition from on-loan Algeria striker Islam Slimani, who started in Lyon’s last league, a 1-0 win over Rennes, with Kadewere coming on in the second half.