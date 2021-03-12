Marshall Munetsi starts for Stade de Reims while Tino Kadwere is on the bench for tonight’s French Ligue 1 clash between the two sides.

Here is confirmed team news for the game, which kicks off at 22:00 local time.

Olympique Lyon: Lopes, Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Sciglio, Paqueta, Mendes, Aouar, Cherki, Toko-Ekambi, Memphis (c)

Substitutes: Diomade, Benlamri, Kadewere,Guiimaraes, Cornet, Slimani

Stade de Reims: Rajkovic, Foket, Faes, Albedamid, Konan, Munetsi, Cafaro, Berisha, Chavalerin, Mbuku, Dia.

Substitutes: Kutesa, Zeneli, Diouf, Toure.