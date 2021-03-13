Zimbabwean international Kadewere came from the bench to snatch a point for Lyon against Marshal Munesti’s Stade Reims in a Ligue 1 match on Friday night.

Reims had looked set to clinch maximum points after taking the lead in the 34thminute but Kadewere scored in the 90th minute getting to the end of Memphis Depay’s cross.

The goal was Kadewere’s 10 league goal of the season.

Marshall Munetsi was a key figure for Reims as he marshaled the Reims defense and forced a good save in the 57th minute from a tight angle.

Munetsi was a constant headache for Lyon, breaking down attacks while launching Reims forward after winning the ball.