Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi was impressive yet again in goal as his Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) beat Ovidy Karuru’s Black Leopards 2-0 in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final played today.

The 35 year-old has been impressive for the Limpopo-based side this season, having kept four clean sheets in the league.

Today’s was his fifth clean sheet in all competitions, one which proved decisive in TTM booking a spot in the semi-finals of the knockout tournament.

Goals from Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Bulelani Alfred Ndengane were all TTM needed to see off their opponents.

Arubi’s fellow countryman Ovidy Karuru started for Leopards and played the entire game.