Khama Billiat has been urged to leave Kaizer Chiefs if he wants to reach his top form again.

The Zimbabwean winger moved to the Soweto giants in 2018 and has struggled to replicate the levels he achieved during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns. He has found the back of the net just once this season and managed a mere three goals in the previous campaign.

His former team-mate at Ajax Cape Town, Brent Carelse, has now voiced his thoughts and believes Khama, 30, should leave Chiefs in the next transfer window, maybe to North Africa where he is wanted by a couple of clubs there.

Speaking to KickOff.com, Carelse said: “It is going to be a stumbling block that he is 30 now, and so he cannot go and play in the mainstream leagues of Europe.

“He can only go to the smaller leagues, but the best route would be to go to North Africa.

“Maybe (Al Ahly coach) Pitso [Mosimane] can revive him because I don’t see him thriving at Chiefs considering the way Gavin Hunt plays.

“Gavin is about teamwork and doesn’t care how many players you dribble.”

Carelse added that Billiat’s move to Chiefs was wrong and shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“He has been at Chiefs for three years now and has nothing to show for it because he hasn’t won anything be it an individual award or a trophy with the club…

“Khama has lost form because the team that he joined was the wrong choice. It didn’t appear a wrong choice at the time when he joined but now if he looks back, he will say ‘this would have been better if I went to North Africa or stayed at Sundowns’.

“His form is not the same, but the club is to blame as well because you cannot have a player of his quality and within a space of three to four months, he is all of a sudden an average player,” the former Ajax man said.