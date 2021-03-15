Despite the majority of them not coming for this month’s AFCON qualifiers, the performance of Zimbabwean players abroad is still of great interest to local football fans; here is how things went down this past weekend.

Zimbabwe was the winner in the French Ligue 1 clash between State de Reims and Olympique Lyon.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw, with Marshall Munetsi producing a man-of-the-match display for Reims, while it was Tino Kadewere’s stoppage time header, his 10th goal of the season, which restored parity for Lyon.

Knowledge Musona was in the KAS Eupen side which lost 0-1 to Standard Liente in the Belgian Cup semi-final. The Warriors captain was taken off later in the second half.

Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in Aston Villa’s dramatic 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

Still in England, Admiral Muskwe came on in the second half of Wycombe’s 1-0 win over Preston in the Championship.

Alec Mudimu started for relegation-threatened Ankaraspor in their 1-3 defeat to Bursaspor in the Turkish TFF1.

Victor Kamhuka started for Royal Malaysian Police in their 1-2 defeat to Kelantan FC in the Malaysian Premier League.