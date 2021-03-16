ZIFA has confirmed all local players in the 38-member Warriors squad, except for goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, will not join the camp for now.

The players will isolate at home, waiting for an emergency call-up should any of the foreign-based stars pull-out of the squad.

The eleven locally-based Warriors who are on standby are Brian Banda, Ralph Kawondera, Nelson Chadya, Qadr Amini, Andrew Mbeba, Kelvin Madzongwe, Tatenda Tavengwa, Carlos Mavhurume, King Nadolo, Shadreck Nyahwa, Farau Matare.

Sibanda, who is the only player currently in camp, is already on a special training programme with goalkeepers trainer Tembo Chuma. He will link-up with the foreign contingent from Saturday.

All the members of the technical team except Strength and Conditioning coach, Nyasha Charandura, are also in camp.

Zimbabwe play Botswana in Francistown on 25 March before returning to Harare to complete the 2021 AFCOn qualifying campaign against Zambia.

Players expected to report for camp:

Goalkeepers

Talbert Shumba (Nkana), Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF).

Defenders

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Ankaraspor), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tendai Jirira (Detroit City), Victor Kamhuka (Royal Malaysia Police), Romario Matova (NK Solin), Peter Muduwa (Simba SC).

Midfielders

Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Ovidy Karuru (Black Leopards), Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United) Knowledge Musona (KAS Eupen), Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows).

Strikers

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Evans Rusike (SuperSport United).

Players doubtful:

Marvelous Nakamba (Travelling restrictions)

Tinotenda Kadewere (Travelling restrictions)

Tendayi Darikwa (Travelling restrictions)

Admiral Muskwe (Travevling restrictions)

David Moyo (Travelling restrictions)

Jordan Zemura (Travelling restrictions)

Marshall Munetsi (Travelling restrictions)

Brendan Galloway (Travelling restrictions)

Khama Billiat (Injured)

Prince Dube (Injured)