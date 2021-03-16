The long-awaited return of the local league is upon us after government approved the resumption of all sporting disciplines.

Football in the country has been frozen by the Covid-19 crisis since March last year and efforts to have it back continuously hit a brick wall as it was categorized as a high risk sport by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The commission did however indicate last week that high risk disciplines will be allowed to resume, a position which has now been confirmed by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana.

“Cabinet agreed that all sporting activities will now resume and observe Standard Operating Procedures,” he noted in a tweet.

