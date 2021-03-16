The last time Zimbabwe faced Botswana in an AFCON qualifier in November 2019, the name Pokello Nare dominated the buildup more than pre-match tactics.

The socialite and entrepreneur was pictured with Warriors stars Khama Billiat, Marvelous Nakamba, Teenage Hadebe, Kelvin Moyo, and Kuda Mahachi on the eve on the clash, a development which set social media ablaze.

Shockingly, some even blamed the former Big Brother African house mate’s visit for the dull goalless draw on a rainy evening at the National Sports Stadium.

Objectively-speaking though, Joey Antipas’ men fired blanks in front of a decent crowd at the giant facility, with part of it voicing their anger at the Chicken Inn coach, who was in the Warriors dugout on a temporary basis, with unprintable words towards the end of the match.

More than a year later, the Warriors take on Botswana again, this time, under very different circumstances.

The man in charge this time is Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic, who is looking to make history by becoming the first ever foreign tactician to lead Zimbabwe to the AFCON finals.

Standing in his way is an ambitious Zebra side, which has been promised a bonus of $895 000 should they prevail over Zimbabwe and Algeria and book a place at the continental showpiece in Cameroon.

Loga is without a number of regular players for the decisive clash, slated for March 25.

Nakamba will not be allowed to travel by Villa, the same goes for Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi, though it has emerged there is still hope in the case of the France-based duo, while Khama Billat is out injured.

Its exactly ten days to before battle lines are drawn in Botswana.