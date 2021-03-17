Renowned football analyst and former Sunday Mail sports editor Makomborero ‘Mako Gold’ Mutimukuru has called for legendary former coach Sunday Chidzambwa to be given an honorary doctorate in recognition of the splendid work her has done in his glittering career.

Mhofu, as the former Warriors gaffer is fondly-known in the country, was the first coach to lead the national team to the AFCON finals in 2004. He is also the first and only coach to lead a local club to the CAF Champions League final- his beloved Dynamos in 1998.

Chidzambwa also led the Warriors to the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt before bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career.

Mutimuku recons the former Dynamos defender should be honored.

“This man deserves some recognition while still alive. An honorary doctorate in sports science or whatever. Deserves to be called Dr Sunday Chidzambwa. Disclaimer: I have known him since I was nine, spending time @ Sunday Athletic, talking to Lloyd Mutasa who used to work there!” he posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

