Knox Mutizwa is not in the match day squad for Golden Arrows’ DStv Premiership clash with Cape Town City this afternoon as a result of injury, a development which indicates he might not be traveling to Zimbabwe for next week’s AFCON qualifiers.

The former Bidvest Wits striker took part in Abafana Bes’thende’s 2-1 win over TTM last week and scored the winner but is believed to have suffered an injury in training while preparing for the City game.

Mutizwa’s unavailability will be a blow for Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić, who is already without Tino Kadewere and Prince Dube for the decisive games.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has also been ruled out of the crucial qualifiers.