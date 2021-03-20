The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is still trying to have Marshall Munetsi released by Stade de Reims for next week’s AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, it has emerged.

Munetsi and Olympique Lyon’s Tino Kadewere were initially ruled out of the decisive games, owing to a decision reached by French Ligue 1 and 2 clubs to ban players from travelling to outside Europe during the international break.

Countries in Europe, in a bid to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, have enforced laws forcing returnees from flagged countries such as as Zimbabwe and Zambia, to a mandatory 6-10 days quarantine.

Despite the stance taken by clubs in France, ZIFA have not given up on trying to have at least one of the two stars (Munetsi and Kadewere) released, with local newspaper NewsDay reporting that Team Manager Wellington Mpandare said there are still ‘behind the scenes negotiations’ going on between the country’s football governing body and the two French sides.

The publication even claims that if all goes well, Munetsi will depart Reims for Harare on Sunday, after the league match against Dijon.