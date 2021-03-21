Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona scored the winner in KAS Eupen’s 2-0 triumph over Kortrijk in the Belgian League on Saturday.

The ‘Smiling Assassin’, who also captained Team Panda, ensured that Benat San Jose’s charges were assured maximum points by doubling their advantage with ten minutes remaining after Julien Ngoy had opened the scoring just after half time.

Musona scoring in the last game before the international break is music to the ears of Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic, who desperately needs the inspirational Aces Youth Academy graduate to be at his best for the next week’s decisive games against Botswana and Zambia in Group H.

Loga is without some key members of the Warriors fold and will be relying heavily on Musona, who is expected in the country on Monday, to propel his charges to AFCON qualification in the absence of Tino Kadewere, Khama Billiat, Marvelous Nakamba and Prince Dube.