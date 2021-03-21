Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande and Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja are starting on the bench in today’s Soweto Derby.

Katsande last featured for his team’s in the match against Maritzburg United earlier this month while Dzvukamanja is making his return to the squad after missing the previous three league games through injury.

Khama Billiat is not part of the Chiefs squad due to a leg injury.

The match will be live on SuperSport TV.

SA PSL

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates

Kick-off is at 3 pm

Chiefs XI: 43. Akpeyi, 30. Ngezana, 4. Cardoso, 3. Mathoho, 39. Frosler, 19. Mashiane, 45. Blom, 37. Ngcobo, 25. Parker, 7. Kambole, 9. Nurkovic.

Pirates: 40. Mpontshane, 14. Hlatshwayo, 23. Maela, 5. Nyauza, 29. Mako, 16. Monare, 6. Motshwari, 8. Ndlovu, 45. Pule, 11. Hotto, 32. Mntambo.