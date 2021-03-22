Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is expected to arrive in Harare this afternoon for this week’s AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The Smiling Assassin, who netted KAS Eupen’s second goal in the victory over Kortrijk in the Belgian League on Saturday, is expected to touch down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport at 12pm.

The Turkey-based pair of Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu as well as Malaysia-based Victor Kamhuka, are also expected today.

Talbert Shumba, Thabani Kamusoko, Jimmy Dzingai, Tafadzwa Rusike and Takudzwa Chimwemwe, who ply their trade in Zambia, arrived in the country yesterday afternoon.

Zimbabwe take on Botswana on Thursday in Francistown, before hosting Zambia at the National Sports Stadium four days later.