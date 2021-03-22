The Premier Soccer League has proposed to change the format of the league season as to counter the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the domestic football was put on hold since March last year, the league has of late been working on the return of the game, but the campaign will be a cluster competition.

According to the PSL, the format change was mainly necessitated by the need to minimize expenses of match related costs such as transport, accommodation and travelling allowances.

The proposed format would see teams placed into four groups and play a round robin competition over a period of 6/8 weeks.

Top teams from the groups proceed to the semi-finals with the winners meeting in the final match to be staged at a venue to be agreed with the sponsors.

All games shall happen behind closed doors.

Players would train and play football

matches coming from their respective bases.

The proposed hosting cities are Harare (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo (Barbourfields Stadium), Mutare (Sakubva Stadium) and Zvishavane (Mandava Stadium).

Baobab Stadium in Ngezi and Harare’s Morris Depot will be used as alternative venues.

Here are the proposed groups.

Group 1 (Harare) – Six (6) Teams

● Caps United FC

● Dynamos FC

● Harare City FC

● Herentals FC

● Yadah FC

● ZPC Kariba FC

Group 2 (Bulawayo) – Four (4) Teams

● Bulawayo Chiefs FC

● Bulawayo City FC

● Chicken Inn FC

● Highlanders FC

Group 3 (Mutare) – Four (4) Teams

● Black Rhinos FC

● Cranborne Bullets FC

● Manica Diamonds FC

● Tenax FC

Group 4 (Zvishavane) – Four (4) Teams

● FC Platinum

● Ngezi Platinum Stars FC

● Triangle United FC

● Whawha FC