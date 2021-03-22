Golden Arrows defender Divine Lunga is not part of the final Warriors squad which will play Botswana and Zambia this week in the AFCON Qualifiers.

The left-back was a surprise omission in the selection announced on Monday, having featured for the entire ninety minutes over the weekend in his team’s 1-1 draw against Cape Town City.

Soccer24 understands the coach decided to drop Lunga due to fitness issues. The technical team was informed over the weekend the player won’t be able to travel to Zimbabwe for the games because of an injury he picked during Saturday’s game.

His team-mate Knox Mutizwa was also dropped on similar grounds. The striker was not included in the team against Cape Town City.

Other players that were dropped out due to injuries include Khama Billiat and Prince Dube.

The likes of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and Wigan’s Tendayi Darikwa were not included because of the coronavirus travelling restrictions.

The Warriors will first meet Botswana away on 25 March before hosting Zambia at the National Sports Stadium in Harare four days later.