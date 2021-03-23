Warriors Team Manager Wellington Mpandare has broken silence on the team’s training session at a bumpy Raylton Sports Club yesterday.

Images of the team going through their paces at the unappealing facility, published exclusively by Soccer24, set social media ablaze as fans criticised the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board for such a decision.

Mpandare however defended the move, saying it was just a near venue at which they wanted the players to loosen up.

“We are staying at Holiday Inn and the reason we went to Raylton is because we wanted space where the players can loosen up instead of taking 2 hrs to and from the National Sports Stadium,” he said.

Zravko Logarusic’s men will train at the National Sports Stadium this morning.