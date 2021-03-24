Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has rallied his charges ahead of tomorrow’s decisive AFCON qualifier against Botswana, saying they have to believe they can get the job done even without some regular key players.

The outspoken Croat is looking for his first win since his appointment in February last year and also seeking to become the first ever foreign coach to guide Zimbabwe to the continental spectacle.

He has to do so without Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Jordan Zemura and Admiral Muskwe, who are unable to take part due to travelling restrictions while Khama Billiat, Knox Mutizwa, Prince Dube and Divine Lunga are injured.

Logarusic however insists despite that setback, the job should be done and all that is needed, is self belief.

“It is not easy (not having some regular key players) and I am talking of big names who can play in any country. And it’s a big blow for us, but this is the reason we are here with the help of a few experienced players and our captain they will produce a good result. We are not crying. We have to believe in ourselves,” the coach said at yesterday’s press conference at Holiday Inn.

“I believe in myself. I saw the atmosphere. I have spoken to the boys, they are ready, they are committed, they are facing some problems, but problems we have to face them but I am very sure we will fix the problem,” he added.