ZIFA president Felton Kamambo believes the current crop of Warriors players can become the first team to qualify for the World Cup finals if all football stakeholders in the country unite.

Zimbabwe have never qualified for the global showpiece since independence in 1980 but Kamambo feels all that can change and booking a place at the next edition in Qatar, is an achievable task.

“I believe that this golden generation can become the first Zimbabwean team to play at the Fifa World Cup. Qatar 2022 is something we can achieve if we continue to work together. Go Warriors Go!,” the Harare businessman said in a tweet while reacting to the Warriors’s qualification for AFCON.

Kamambo also urged the Warriors to go beyond the group stages at AFCON, something which has also never happpened.

“We have been at Afcon four times, in 2004, 2006, 2017 and 2019, but are yet to go beyond the group stages of Afcon. That is something we all must rectify. I have told coach Loga and the boys that this is their chance to make history,” he said.