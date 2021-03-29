The unavailability of Golden Arrows left back Divine Lunga has generated a lot debate across the local football fratenity and indications are that he is not injured as assumed before, an investigation by Soccer24 has shown.

The former Chicken Inn star was included in the provisional Warriors squad for the Botswana and Zambia games, a development which was confirmed by Arrows but he was a surprise last minute omission.

Reports indicated that he was injured but revelations are that he did not have any injury setback.

Rather, he had a problem with coach Zdravko Logarusic just before players started assembling for camp.

“He was ignoring the coach’s texts and calls, that is all I know, I don’t know when and how the decision to drop him was reached,” a source at ZIFA, who asked not to be named, said.

There were also suggestions that the player might have had fitness issues emanating from the car accident he was involved in on the 27th of February but that argument does not stand because he featured in all of Abafana Bes’thende’s three league matches after the crash, from which he escaped unhurt.

Logarusic, speaking to journalists ahead of the Zambia clash yesterday, did hint there are players based in South Africa who did not show commitment to national team duty.

“Players like Knowledge Musona and Victor Kamhuka travelled thousands of miles to come for national duty, but some players in South Africa refused to come because they don’t have the country at heart,” said the Croat.