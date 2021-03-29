Spain-based goalkeeper Martin ‘Nuer’ Mapisa will finally have his chance to keep goal for the Warriors when they take on Zambia in the final AFCON qualifier tonight.

The 22-year-old Zamora CF goalkeeper finally travelled to Zimbabwe after many failed attempts due to Covid-19 restrictions but was on the bench when Zdravko Logarusic’s men edged Botswana 1-0 to book a place at the continental showpiece in Cameroon.

In the Zebras win, big Talbert Shumba impressively-kept goal for Zimbabwe and organised his defence well.

Mapisa will however start tonight.

Malaysia-based Victor Kamhuka will start in defence alongside Alec Mudimu while veteran Onismor Bhasera will likely keep his place at left back.