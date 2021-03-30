Malawi joined Zimbabwe and Comoros to become the latest team from the COSAFA region to qualify for the Afcon 2021.

The Flames beat Uganda on Monday to mark their return to the tournament for the first time in a decade.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe joined Algeria as the qualified teams from Group H while Comoros, who became the first COSAFA team to book a place at the continental showpiece, made history when they secured their first ever ticket to the tournament.

Twenty four teams will be playing at the Afcon 2021 to be held in Cameroon in January next year.

Here is the list of nineteen teams that have qualified for Afcon 2021 so far:

Cameroon (as hosts)

Mali

Guinea

Burkina Faso

Ghana

Sudan

Gabon

Gambia

Egypt

Comoros

Algeria

Zimbabwe

Senegal

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Morocco

Ivory Coast

Malawi

Nigeria