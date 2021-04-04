With his name currently a subject of debate in the local football fraternity, Warriors and Golden Arrows defender Divine Lunga was named the man of the match in yesterday’s 1-1 stalemate with Swallows FC in the Dstv Premiership.

The 25-year-old, whose late withdrawal from the Warriors squad was questionable, leading to revelations that he had issues with coach Zdravko Logarusic, has sparked divided opinions, with some taking his side, while others are taking the Croat’s.

In yesterday’s game against Swallows, which Arrows were unfortunate not to collect maximum points, Lunga was impressive for the Durban-based side and deservedly named the best player of the match.

His fellow countrymen Knox Mutizwa and Danny Phiri, took part in the clash, which saw second-placed Arrows conced a equaliser in the 4th minute of time added on, a result which potentially dents their title aspirations.