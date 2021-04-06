Warriors star Khama Billiat is set to make his first league appearance for Soweto giants Kiazer Chiefs in over two month.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate fractured a leg during Amakhosi’s 0-2 defeat to Maritzburg United in January and has been on the sidelines since.

He was an unused when Gavin Hunt’s charges edged Wydad Casablanca in the Champions League over the weekend but will most likely feature in tonight’s league clash against Stellenbsoch.

He is on the bench.

Here is the Chiefs starting eleven;

Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso, Mathoho, Ngezana, Mashiane, Katsande, Ngcobo, Parker ©, Manyama, Nurković

Subs: Khune, Mphahlele, Baccus, Sasman, Kambole, Castro, Billiat, Zuma, Matsheke

