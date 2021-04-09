Legendary former Warriors coach Sunday ‘Mhofu’ Chidzambwa has revealed that it had to take the intervention of striker Nyasha Mushekwi for the national team to fulfill their last group encounter against DRC at AFCON 2019.

Chidzwmbwa, who retired after the continental showpiece in Egypt, which was marred by stand offs between players and the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board over money, has lifted the lid on what really happened before the contest, which Zimbabwe lost 0-4.

“Against DRC, there were so many problems and according to what the ZIFA board and the players had agreed, there wasn’t going to be any game at all. Up until the technical team spoke to Mushekwi and then we had to try and persuade the players to play the game,” Chidzambwa said on Zimpapers Television Network show The Couch.

Zifa characteristically kept the football-loving public in the dark on that issue, and to this very day, everyone believes that the only blemish on that unforgettable night, was the disastrous performance put on by goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who made high-school blunders which led to goals.

The Kamambo-led board has also unapologetically continued to use the CAPS United bus, bought by China-based Mushekwi, to ferry the national team.