Barcelona clash with Real Madrid in a potentially season-shaping encounter in La Liga today.

The two side are separated by two points with the Catalans placed in the second position with 65 points while Los Blancos are third with 63.

Atletico Madrid sit top on 66 points.

Competition/Round: 2020-21 La Liga, Matchday 30

Date, Kick-off times & Venue:

10 April, 9 pm CAT at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid. The match will be played at a different venue because the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is undergoing extensive renovations.

TV & Stream Info:

SuperSport TV will show the game live. Streaming is available on Showmax and DSTV app.

Team News:

Gerard Pique has been named in Barcelona’s squad, despite recent struggles with a knee injury. Sergi Roberto is also back in Barca’s squad after missing two months with a thigh problem.

Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Neto are not part of the Barca squad.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will miss the game after he suffered a calf muscle injury during the recent international break. Dani Carvajal is also injured while Raphael Varane is out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Head to Head Stats:

Real wins: 97

Draws: 52

Barcelona wins: 96

Last meeting: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid (24/10/2020)

Form Guide:

Real Madrid: W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona: W-D-W-W-W