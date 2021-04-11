The list of eight teams that have reached the quarter finals of the 2020/21 season of the Champions League is now complete.

South African clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are the only teams from the COSAFA region to book their places in the knockout round.

Tanzania’s Simba SC finished as Group A winners to progress through while the other five qualified sides are from North Africa.

The quarter-final draw will be held on 30 April 2021.

The first legs are scheduled for 14 and 15 May, and the second legs are will be played on 21 and 22 May 2021.

Here is the list of teams in the quarterfinals:

Simba SC (Tanzania)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa)

Esperance (Tunisia)

MC Alger (Algeria)