Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has lauded Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila goalkeeper Washington Arubi, saying he is one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

Arubi produced a goalkeeping masterclass for TTM and was the difference between the Limpopo-based side crashing and proceeding to the final.

Mnggithi said he was impressed but not surprised by the Zimbabwean goalkeeper’s show.

“I’ve always like Arubi. I’ve always believed he’s a very good goalkeeper. And today he really showed his quality. And I am sure there are many other teams looking at him differently because he’s always been a good goalkeeper,” he told SuperSport TV after the game.

“I was wondering why he had to slump down to NFD because he has always been one of the best goalkeepers in the country,” added the coach.