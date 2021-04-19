Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has showered praise on Highlanders’ team performance during their Independence Cup encounter at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso dominated the play with some good build-ups from the back but were unlucky to concede twice from mistakes made by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and defender Peter Muduhwa and lost the game 2-0.

Despite these blunders, Ndiraya admitted Highlanders were better than his side and the Bulawayo giants played as a unit.

“Credit to Highlanders, you could see that they are a team,” the Dembare coach said after the match.

“We are not yet a team, but I hope that as we go forward we take confidence from the win we got today.

“I am happy for the team and happy for the fans. I just hope that we gel and play some good football.”

Trevor Mavhunga opened the scoring six minutes into the game when goalkeeper Sibanda misjudged a bounce from his long-range shot.

Muduhwa then followed up with an own goal in the second half which sealed Dynamos’ victory in the cup tie.