SuperSport United have reportedly started discussing the future of Kaitano Tembo following a string of unsatisfactory results that have left the club management unhappy.

The Pretoria-based side has gone for seven successive league games without picking a victory to drop to sixth position on the table.

According to South African newspaper, The Citizen, the SuperSport hierarchy has effectively started looking at possible candidates should the need to release Tembo from his duties arise.

“They have been supportive in every way they could, but things are not changing and in fact are getting worse. They are worried the club is losing he momentum it was gaining and becoming a respectable brand. It is now back to being just another team,” an unnamed source told the publication.

Tembo has been at the helm of Matsatsantsa for the past three years after taking over from Eric Tinkler.