Tafadzwa Kutinyu has returned to the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League as he looks to resuscitate his career.

The midfielder has joined his former club Chicken Inn as a free agent after he terminated his contract with Guinea side Horoya AC in March 2020.

He is part of the Gamecocks squad registered for the coming season.

This was confirmed by the club who posted a picture of Kutinyu, along with the other team-players, undergoing a coronavirus vaccination in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Special thanks to our partner @BonvieMedical the team has been vaccinated. In pics Guide , Jackson , Gaki and Kutinyu — Chicken Inn FC (@CHICKENINNFC1) April 21, 2021

Kutinyu, who also played in Tanzania, was an integral part in the Chicken Inn’s 2015 championship win.