Real Betis Zimbabwe Academy’s U19 Boys will tour Spain this year and play a couple of games there.

The tour will be the first international trip for the academy since its launch in October last year.

The news was confirmed by the Academy’s chairman, Gerald Sibanda, on Thursday.

“In a few months, our U19 boys Academy will be going on tour to Spain for a life-changing experience of training, education, matches and high-level exposure at Real Betis facilities in Seville, Spain,” said Sibanda.

Real Betis Zimbabwe Academy is jointly owned by La Liga side Real Betis and local sports agency Athletes Sphere Management (ASM).

It’s based in Harare have a satellite branch in Bulawayo.

Meanwhile, training is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Academy is working with ZIFA, the Sports and Recreation Commission and the Ministry of Sport to return to action very soon.